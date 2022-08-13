Michell R. Ketner

Mitchell R. "Mitch" Ketner, 67, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of LaRue Morningstar Ketner of Lititz and the late Walter L. Ketner. Mitch worked for several Foundry Industries and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lititz.
Surviving in addition to his mother is a son, Roland Ketner of Ephrata, a daughter, Dana Ratmoko of Millersville, three grandchildren, and a brother, Kevin husband of Patty Ketner of Lititz.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mitch's Funeral Service at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 West Orange Street, Lititz, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Machpelah Cemetery, Lititz.
In lieu of the flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Mitch's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125 Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
