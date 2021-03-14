Michele Renee Young-Housley

Michele "Chel" Young-Housely, 48, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, with family by her side, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Linda A. (Gainer) Young of Elizabethtown and James A. Young of New Holland. Chel was the wife of Joe Housley.
She was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School, class of 1990. She was employed at Paramount LMS Property Management. Chel enjoyed spending time with her family, going to the beach, attending airshows and Def Leppard concerts, and her beloved pets.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Joe, are her three stepchildren, Amy Housley, partner of Don of Leola, Kayla Housley of Lancaster, and Rachel Housley of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Brayden Ascoli, Zachary Ascoli, and Arianna Ascoli; a brother, James Young, Jr., husband of Lisa of Elizabehtown; a sister, Nicole Minick, wife of Shawn of NC; and nieces Kendyl and Lauryn Minick.
A memorial service honoring Chel's life will be held at Chiques Church of the Brethren, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA 17545 on Saturday, March 20 at 11:00 AM. Family and friends will be received at church from 9 AM to 11 AM with a short service immediately following. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com