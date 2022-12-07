Michele R. Cisney, 62, of Stevens, PA and formerly of Denver and Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully with family by her side at Keystone Villa of Ephrata on Monday, December 5, 2022.
She was the loving wife of Michael S. Cisney and daughter of Judith E. Weidman Burkholder and the late William R. Sweigart.
Michele was a 1978 Cocalico High School Graduate and formerly a member of Ephrata Church of the Brethren. She was a longtime member of the Ephrata Lions Club and enjoyed gardening and crocheting.
Michele was an Activities Assistant at Ephrata Manor for 25 years, where she poured herself into her job giving the most she could to the residents there.
Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband and mother, Michele will be lovingly missed by her daughter, Desiree L., wife of Patrick R. Casey, of Stevens, PA, three grandchildren: Connor, Cooper, and Carly Casey, two brothers, Vince Burkholder and Daryl Frank, four stepsiblings, Lori Miller, Keith Sweigart, Michael Sweigart, and Matthew Sweigart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, William R. Sweigart, stepmother, Donna L. Sweigart, and stepfather, Leslie K. Burkholder.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 and from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at Gravenor's followed by interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
