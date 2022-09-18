Michele (Mickey) Manning, 78, of Dauphin, PA, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, PA. Born in Lancaster, PA on January 10, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Elsie C. (Hess) Migdon.
Mickey is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Rachel) of Plymouth Meeting, PA and Ricky of Reno, NV, and a daughter, Caryn Hand (Jeremy) of Dauphin, PA; two granddaughters, Abigail, and Chloe Manning of Plymouth Meeting, PA; a brother Herman (Hoppy) Migdon (and wife Rochelle (Cookie)) of Lancaster, PA; and many nieces and nephews.
Mickey was preceded in death by her husband Terry, brother Rodger Migdon (and Rachel Miller) and sister R. Eileen Hicks (and W. Douglas).
Mickey was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a graduate of Manheim Township High School ('61) and Lancaster Business School ('62).
She worked for many years until her retirement at the Harrisburg Area Y.M.C.A. as an assistant to the President. Following her retirement, Mickey worked part-time at the Bon-Ton.
In retirement, Mickey enjoyed most, spending time at the beach in Ocean City, MD and her hobby, finding auctions and flea markets to search for hidden treasures to fill her antique spaces at Ziegler's in the Country in Hershey, Antique Marketplace in Lemoyne, and Old Sled Works in Duncannon. For nearly 50 years, Mickey has been a member of a card club. Mickey and her friends met to play pinochle every third Wednesday of the month.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed quilting and cross-stitch, doing puzzles and spending time with her granddaughters.
Memorial services will be held at Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg, PA on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. with a service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Terry and Michele Manning Endowment Scholarship Fund to Mansfield University Foundation, 524 North Hall, Mansfield, PA 16933.
Arrangements are being cared for by the staff of Minnich Funeral. We are honored to serve this family at our Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg location.