Michele A. Miller, 78, formerly of New Holland, died Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Kutztown Manor.
Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Florence (Cameron) Miller.
Michele was a registered nurse, working in various facilities as a supervisor, Rehab Nurse and an ER Nurse.
Surviving is a son, Charles "Chip" Thompson, Jr., married to Yvonne of Gordonville.
She was preceded in death by a son, Christopher M. Thompson, and two sisters, Patricia Callahan and Patrina Miller.
Her service will be private with burial in Birmingham-Lafayette Cemetery. The Beck Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.beckfuneral.com.
