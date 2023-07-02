Michele A. Damiano, age 54 of New Providence, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023 at home. She was the wife of Paul Damiano. She was born in Red Bank, New Jersey, daughter of Marianne Flannigan Acree of Point Pleasant, NJ and the late Donald G. Acree. Michele attended St. Catherine's Catholic Church and Saint Leo The Great Catholic Church. She loved her cats, going to the beach, and lots of sunshine.
Surviving besides her husband are 2 daughters: Lyla Damiano of New Providence and Kylee Damiano of Baltimore, MD, and a sister, Maureen Acree of Point Pleasant, NJ.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Leo The Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601, on Thursday, July 6th at 11 a.m. with a time to greet the family from 10-11 a.m. Reverend Peter I. Hahn will serve as Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family for donations to various charities close to Michele's heart. reynoldsandshivery.com