Micheal D. Hohenwarter, 57, of Holtwood, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his residence on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. He was the husband of Diane M. DeCarlo Hohenwarter. Born in Lancaster, he is survived by his father and step mother George F. and Mary Lou Hohenwarter, Jr. of Holtwood and his mother, Sandra L. Fisher of Ephrata.
He was a 1982 graduate of Hempfield High School. Micheal was employed for over 20 years for Doodad Printing Company as a press operator.
He enjoyed camping and was an avid sports fan, enjoying the Philadelphia Flyers, the Raiders, and the Alabama Crimson Tide. He also was a fan of Formula One and NASCAR racing and got to enjoy a trip to the Indy 500 last year.
A memorial service will be held at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 2:00PM. A visitation will be held from 1:00PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Micheal's memory to a pet charity or to a charity of one's choice.