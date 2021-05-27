O Lord, I am always with you;
you hold me by my right hand.
You guide me with your counsel,
and afterward you will take me into glory. Psalm 73
On May 21, 2021 after a brief illness, our beloved daughter and mother of Lauryn Amelia was gently taken into the presence of her Saviour & Lord.
Michal P. Sears, 51 of Lancaster was born in Savannah, GA to Daniel and Priscilla Shearouse Sears of Lancaster. Michal was the general manager for the Folk Design Group. She enjoyed going to the beach and bird watching.
She will be lovingly missed by her daughter; her parents; siblings, Anna Sears, Lancaster, Deborah married to David Bates, CT, Miriam married to Robert Brenneman, Jr., Mount Joy, Jonathan married to Christy Sears, Warfordsburg, Mark married to Stacey Sears, Lancaster; five nephews; four nieces; and extended family and friends.
Private services will take place at the convenience of the family. Furman's – Leola
