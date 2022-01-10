Michael Z. Horning

, 91, of the Richland Christian Home, entered his heavenly home on Friday, January 7, 2022, passing away in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, PA. He was the husband of the late Mabel S. Weaver Horning and the late Minnie H. Kurtz Martin Horning. He was born in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County on January 11, 1930, son of the late Banks M. and Anna E. Zimmerman Horning.
Michael was founder and owner of Horning’s Table and Chair Shop. He was a member of Swatara Mennonite Church, Myerstown and was known as a scribe for “Budget” Newspaper in Sugar Creek, OH for over 45 years.
He is survived by children, Leon Horning, husband of Rhoda (Seibel), Worthington, MA; Marie Martin, wife of Ray, Lititz, PA; Carolyn Martin, wife of Leon K., New Providence, PA; Marian, wife of Glenn Newswanger, Columbus, NM; 19 grandchildren; 75 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; step children, Ruth Martin, Ephrata, PA; Irene Martin wife of Samuel, Bethel, PA; Raymond Martin, husband of Martha, Myerstown, PA; Ella Mae Martin, wife of Robert, Williston, SC; Eva Witmer, wife of David, Myerstown, PA; Carolyn Sensenig, wife of Elvin, Stevens, PA; Rhoda Ramer, wife of James, Myerstown, PA; Nelson Martin, husband of Elaine, Newmanstown, PA; 45 step grandchildren; 75 step great grandchildren; brothers, Moses Horning, husband of Edna; Henry Horning, husband of Ruth; Luke Horning, husband of Maryann, all of PA; sisters, Verna Martin, wife of John; Alta Martin, wife of Willis, both of PA. He was preceded in death by an infant son; grandson, Joel Newswanger; brothers, Amos Horning and Edwin Horning; sisters, Katie Hoover and Anna Musser.
We as a family are grateful for the care and kindness shown to our father at the Richland Christian Home.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. in Swatara Mennonite Church, 10 Camp Swatara Road, Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in Fairview Mennonite Cemetery, Myerstown, PA. Viewing on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements.
