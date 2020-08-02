Michael Z. Gress, 87, of Gretna Springs, Manheim, PA passed away at home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Michael was born in the village of Reinholds on June 30, 1933, to Evan and Minnie Gress. He was "farmed out" at the early age of 12, forming his hard work ethics.
He attended Reinholds School until the 8th grade when he left to work with his father building homes.
In the 50's Michael built his first home to sell. Later building homes in Lititz and Forest Hills. He also worked for Marley Company building the cooling towers at Peach Bottom Power Plant.
Surviving is his loving wife of 28 years, Dolores (Dee) Rineer Gress; 3 daughters, Sandra (Ben) Stoltzfus, Linda (John) Deibler, Bonnie and son Perry (Deborah). Also surviving step children, Lori, Tammy (Cliff), James (Aracary), and Michael (Rachel). Also surviving is George Yonce, a nephew In California. Also surviving is a wealth of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In 1967, Michael bought Sickmans Mill in Conestoga Township. He worked many years at the task of restoring it. He developed a small campground there and introduced the fun of tubing down the Pequea Creek.
Retiring in 1995, Mike and Dee moved to Lakeland, FL where they joined and were very active in Victory Church there.
In 2004, they bought a cottage at Landisville Christian Camp Meeting. Again, Mike was active, serving on the grounds committee, and was the "go to" for help or counsel.
As old age and poor health took hold, Mike's favorite moments were sitting on the porch at Landisville in fellowship with neighbors. Dee called it his "happy place."
A memorial service will be held, Friday August 7, 2:00 PM, at Manheim BIC Church, 54 North Penryn Rd., Manheim. Masks strongly encouraged. In lieu of flowers, contributions could be made to Hospice at Home.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.