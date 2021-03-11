Michael W. Sushinski, 66, of Ephrata, passed away January 29, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Born September 3, 1954, in Coatesville, PA, he was a son of Fay and the late Steve Sushinski.
Mike was a graduate of Coatesville Area Senior High School and retired from Lukens Steel after 30 years. Mike also retired from the Ephrata Area School District after 18 years. He was an avid fisher and hunter, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather.
Surviving are his loving wife of 37 years, Rosemary Johnston Sushinski; 2 sons, James (Jen) Sushinski and Robert Sushinski; daughter, Katie Sushinski; 2 grandchildren, Paisley and Cameron Sushinski; his mother Fay Sushinski; 3 sisters, Jamie (Norman) Seldin, Kim (Terry) Terrell, and Lori (Vincent) Daddio; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Sushinski; and a nephew, Tyler Mills.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, 11 AM, at Roland Memorial Park in Akron, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Rd., (2,413.58 mi) Camp Hill, PA, PA 17011; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
