Michael W. "Pappy" Phillips, 79, loving husband and father, went to be with his savior on September 22, 2020. He was born in Quakake, PA on December 4, 1940 to the late Evan and Helen (Michael) Phillips. He was happily married to Darlene (Zeigler) Phillips for 61 years with whom he had two children, Deborah Shirk and Michael Phillips. A hard-working man, Mike served as General Foreman at High Streel Structures, where he retired after 36 years of service and continued to work for Primitives by Kathy for another 6 years. He was passionate about family, hunting, and golfing. A man of faith, he was a member of the Wrightsville AG and previously served as a deacon.
He is survived by his wife, 2 children, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 2 sisters and a brother: Darlene Evans, Helen Cunningham, and Evan Phillips.
No services will be held per the request of the deceased. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wrightsville AG, 365 Orange Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. Family condolences can be made online at www.CremationLancasterPA.com
A living tribute »