Michael W. “Mike” Clissold, 71, Elizabethtown, died unexpectedly Friday, October 29, 2021 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Denise (Aldridge) Clissold. Born in Somerville, NJ he was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry G. Clissold. He was a graduate of Rutgers University and Park University. Mike worked in Social Services for 35 years for the State of New Jersey before retiring. He was a member of Christ Church United Church of Christ, Elizabethtown. Mike enjoyed collecting Model Cars, watching Sprint Car Racing, cheering for the N.Y. Mets, and watching birds from his kitchen window.
Surviving in addition to his wife Denise are children through marriage, Edward, wife of Audrey Zuschmidt, Manheim; Brian, husband of Amanda Zuschmidt, Lancaster; and six grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at Christ Church United Church of Christ, 247 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, on Friday November 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Mount Tunnel Cemetery. There will be a public viewing at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mike’s memory may be sent to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com