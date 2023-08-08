Michael W. LeFever, of Trevose, PA, passed into the arms of his heavenly Father on July 29, 2023. He was born in 1968 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was a graduate of Penn Manor High School, class of 1987. He was employed by The Livingrin Foundation, Bensalem, as a Behavior Health Technician. Michael had a love for animals, all things athletic, and was one of the much needed "helpers" in this world.
Michael will be forever missed by his parents, Vaughn and Joan LeFever (Shank), his brother Kyle V. LeFever (Kelly), special Aunt Nina Brown, cousins, friends, aunts and uncles.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 from 6:00 PM 7:00 PM followed by a service at 7:00 PM at the Fluehr Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road, Richboro, PA 18954.
In lieu of flowers please honor Michael's memory by being of service to those in need.