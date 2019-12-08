Michael W. Hooper II, 58, of 638 S. 13th St., Columbia, PA died on December 5, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, PA. He was the husband of Amy Hess Hooper. Born in Columbia he was the son of Dorothy Koehler Hooper of Mount Joy, PA and the late Michael W. Hooper I. Mike was employed as Assistant Plant Manager for Lancaster Leaf Tobacco Co. for 12 years. He was a Methodist by faith. Mike was a Life Member of both the Foresters of America and the Columbia Canoe Club. Mike was a man of many trades and enjoyed passing on his skills in home improvement and mechanics to his loved ones. He enjoyed spending time at the river and hunting arrowheads at Long Level. He would say his greatest accomplishment was his children.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 daughters: Elizabeth wife of Garrett Mowrer of Mt. Airy, MD and Emily Hooper of Apple Valley, CA, and a Son: Alec Hooper of Columbia, PA; a sister: Michele wife of John Kneisley of Lancaster, PA, and a brother: Stephen husband of Vicki Steiner Hooper of Columbia, PA.
A Celebration of Mike's Life will be held from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00AM (VIEWING 10:00AM – 11:00AM). The family requests that flowers be omitted. Memorial contributions in Mike's memory may be made to the Columbia Meals on Wheels Program, P.O. Box 391, Columbia, PA 17512.
