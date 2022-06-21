Michael W. Hackman better known as "Hacky," 78, of Lititz, PA, formerly of Manheim, passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side on Wednesday evening, June 15, 2022, at Bob Fryer and Family Inpatient Center of Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lester W. and E. Josephine Briner Hackman.
Hacky was a 1962 graduate of Manheim Central High School and went on to Goldey-Beacom School of Business where he received his Associates Degree in Business in 1965. He worked as an insurance agent for Prudential and later became a realtor in Lititz. Throughout Hacky's lifetime, he was an avid sports fanatic. When he wasn't participating in sports himself, he spent decades coaching, encouraging and inspiring young athletes especially girls' basketball as well as other coaches. Many people have shared over the decades with his daughter the knowledge and wisdom that Hacky had for the game of basketball. In addition to coaching, he enjoyed gathering with his family and friends to play poker and golf.
You're going to be missed, "Daddy," "Coach," and Hacky."
Hacky is survived by his loving daughter, Jennifer J. Hackman-Gonzalez, wife of Anthony and four nieces and nephews; Phil Heagy, Win Heagy, Jackie Brandsema, and Elizabeth "Liz" Fredrick-Huyett. He was preceded in death by his sister, Leslie "Kit" Fredrick.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday morning, June 25, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Luther Acres Retirement Community, 250 St. Luke Dr., Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will immediately follow at Hernley Mennonite Cemetery in Manheim. If desired, contributions may be made in Hacky's memory to American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas, 75231, or to Boys and Girls Club of Lancaster, P.O. Box 104, Lancaster, PA 17608. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.SimpleFuneralsPA.com.
