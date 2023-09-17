Michael W. Hackman

It's been a little over a year that my "Daddy" went to the giant basketball court in the sky. I miss him terribly and I can only imagine there are others that do as well. If Mike Hackman, aka "Hacky"/"Hack", or "Coach" touched your life, let's gather and share stories, laugh, reminisce, and celebrate his life.
Please stop by the American Legion on Broad St. in Lititz from 4 PM-7 PM, Saturday, October 14, 2023.
If you plan on eating and celebrating with us please rsvp by 9/30/23 at Hacks.life.celebration@gmail.com
