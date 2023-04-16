Michael W. Gantz, 69 of Rheems, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday morning, April 14, 2023. Fondly known as "Mike" he was the loving husband of LuAnn Seldomridge Gantz. He is also survived by two sons, Michael (Sarah) Gantz of Maytown and Bradley (Kari) Gantz of Bainbridge and will be deeply missed by his five grandchildren, Josiah, Ava, Liam, Parker, and Ethan, whom he cherished and loved.
Mike was a 1972 graduate of Elizabethtown High School and later worked for RR Donnelley and Son as a pressman. He was a dedicated member of the Rheems Fire Company, serving his community for over 40 years. A loving and generous person, Mike would have done anything for anybody, and impacted the lives of people he met. Those who know Jesus, as Mike did, will see him again one day, and oh how precious that will be. As his family, we feel sadness during this time, however, we are also so thankful that he is no longer in pain; he is dancing in his heavenly body.
Mike loved vacationing in Ocean City, NJ with his family, sugaring up the grandkids and sending them home and teaching them life lessons like "how to spit off the porch". He treasured his "Grandpa T-shirts and hats" attending sporting events, or taking the kids to fire company activities, Easter egg hunts, Christmas parties, Halloween parties. It was evident that Mike loved his family with his whole heart and openly showed that love is so many ways. Yes, we will forever feel his absence, his hearty laugh, his generous spirit, his love for the Lord, his dedication to his wife and family, his overwhelming pride in his sons and grandchildren, however his memory will always remain in our hearts.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Allen and Arlene Weidman Gantz. In addition to his immediate family he is survived by his brother Ronald of Manheim and his sister Trudy (Richard) Houck of Mount Joy.
A funeral service honoring Mike's life will be held at West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 740 Greentree Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. Friends will be received at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m. and again at West Green Tree Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rheems Fire Department, 350 Anchor Rd., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or Donegal Conoy Christian Food Bank c/o Pat Vogel, 155 Vinegar Ferry Road, Marietta, PA 17547 would be deeply appreciated. To send on online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com