Michael W. Falcone, 67, of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly at home on Oct. 19, 2022. He was the son of the late Michael J. Falcone and resided with his mother Naomi R. Falcone.
He was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, class of 1974. He enjoyed golfing and bowling. He served in the U.S. Army. He retired and had previously worked many years in the custodial field at Hershey Medical Center and Willow Valley Community.
Michael is survived by three daughters: Tara Falcone of Middletown, Mary Falcone of Elizabethtown and Andrea Falcone of Willow Street; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Janyce Nenadovich of Lancaster and Christina Hoxworth of Quarryville as well as many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 5 PM-7 PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com