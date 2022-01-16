Michael Trout, 61, of Sinking Spring, formerly of Lancaster passed away Friday, January 7, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Donald R. and Susan E. (DiCrocco) both of New Holland, PA. He was the loving husband of Tami (McKillips) with whom he shared over 18 years of marriage.
He worked as a driver for Brenntag Chemical, Inc. in Reading.
Mike loved auto racing and was involved in micro sprints for many years. He was a huge motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed doing that with his many friends and family, along with going camping.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by three daughters, Kecia Kur wife of Ryan of Morgantown, PA, Kelsey Trout of Spring Grove, PA, Kimberly Trout of Lebanon, PA. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Kendall, Parker, Jordyn and his siblings, Tina Coates wife of Dennis of Gap, PA, Donald A. Trout of Akron, PA, Cindy Futer wife of Jim of New Holland, PA, Annette Zimmerman wife of Gene of Brickerville, PA and Betty Stauffer wife of Mike of Leola, PA.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
