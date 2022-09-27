Michael T. Renshaw, age 68 of Kinzers, PA, passed away at the Mount Joy Hospice Center on Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late William E. & Lillian R. Henne Renshaw. In the past he had attended Pequea Valley High School. In the past he had worked for J.D. Eckman, Fisher Contractors, S.A. Macanga Paving and Bull Dog Construction. Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the beach, reading, and riding motorcycle with his friends.
Surviving are 9 siblings: Terrill J. "Terry" husband of Sharon L. "Sherry" Stoner Renshaw of Gap, Elaine R. wife of Charles H. "Chuck" Chalfant of Gap, Earl E. husband of Cathy R. Peace Renshaw of Georgetown, Gloria A. wife of John T. Clark of Tioga, PA, Clayton I. husband of Diana Myers Renshaw of Intercourse, twin brother Patrick D. husband of Patti Brown Renshaw of Millersville, Kathi L. McCallick of St. Augustine, FL, William C. husband of Dina Finnefrock Renshaw of Millersville, Suzette M. Renshaw of Leola, 16 nieces and nephews and 21 great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place at the Bellevue Presbyterian Cemetery, 810 Newport Avenue, Gap, PA, on Wednesday, October 5th at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com