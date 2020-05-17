Michael T. "Mike" Brown, 62 of Lancaster, passed away at LGH on May 12, 2020. Born in Lancaster on October 23, 1957, he was the son of the late William R., Sr. and Betty Jane Rost Brown. Mike was a 1975 graduate of McCaskey High School. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Marines and served for 4 years.
He was employed for many years with PECO working at the Peach Bottom, Muddy Run, and Conowingo plants. He was a member of the Active and Alert Clubs, Riverside Camping Assoc., and the 8th Ward Club.
Mike is survived by his brother, William R., Jr., husband of Lorraine E. Brown of Lancaster; friend, Penny S. Rote of New Providence; niece, Sara E. Johns, and nephew, William R. Brown III.
Graveside Services with military honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date.
