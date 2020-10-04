Michael T. Casey, Sr., 65, passed away at his Millersville residence on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born in Harrisburg to the late George T., Sr. and Theresa C. (Wendel) Casey. Mike enjoyed 28 years of marriage with his wife Elaine M. (Roehm) Casey.
He was a 1974 graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School. Mike worked in food service as a cook and then a supervisor at Millersville University, which enabled him to get to know many students. He also worked part time at Wegman's as a Sushi Chef.
Mike had been a fierce competitor in BBQ cookoffs throughout the Eastern US. He made his own sauces, dry-rubs and marinades, which were previously offered in several grocery stores. He also enjoyed vegetable gardening, making pickles, and raising chickens.
He volunteered for Meals on Wheels at his church, Millersville United Methodist Church. Mike also volunteered for Walk for D.E.S.
In addition to his wife Elaine, Mike is survived by four children, Carrie L. Kofroth (Matthew) of Lititz, Michael T. Casey, Jr. (Michelle Herr) of Pequea, Jason P. Casey, (Amanda) of Pittsburgh, and Amber N. Casey of Millersville; six grandchildren, Julia and Alexander Kofroth, Corgan Casey, and Wylan, Owen and Kaleb Casey; his mother-in-law Sandra Donley; and three siblings, George T. Casey, Jr. (Karen), Thomas J. Casey (Beverly) and Theresa E. Bachman (James).
Mike was preceded in death by his son Timothy John Casey in 2015.
Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Walk for D.E.S. (Detect. Early. Signs.) at walkfordes.org.
