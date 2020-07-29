Michael T. Bills, 45, of New Holland, died after a lengthy illness at his home on July 27, 2020.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Norman and Judith (Frey) Bills of Gap.
Mike worked as a fabricator at M. H. Eby, Inc. He enjoyed playing his guitar, attending concerts, and going to Tioga County.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Melissa married to Raymond Walton, Gap, nephew and nieces Damon, Dillyn, and Drew, and his maternal grandmother Anna Frey, New Holland.
Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mike's memory may be sent to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852.