Michael Scott Thomas, of Neffsville, passed away on April 5, 2023 at his home. He was born to Lynn F. Thomas-Pfautz and the late Ronald Scott Elmore in Palm Springs, CA. After moving to Pennsylvania, he attended Warwick High School. He was employed by Holiday Inn Express, Lititz and enjoyed working with his coworkers.
Mike was an avid X-Box gamer, loved watching Eagles football and Wrestlemania and playing pool. His most enjoyable times were being with his friends and spending time with his family during Sunday dinners.
In addition to his mother Lynn (wife of Douglas L. Pfautz) of Lititz, Mike is survived by his brother Brian L. Brase (fiancé of Kayla) of Ohio, his sister Nikki M. Valera of Florida, his grandparents Genevieve R. Dolan of Lititz and Eva M. Thomas of Kelton, PA, as well as lots of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his father, Scott (Ronald), Mike is preceded in death by his sister Vikki Lynn Phillips, his nephew Dominic L. Brase, his grandparents William F. Thomas, Ronald Elmore and Marline Wade and uncle Michael Thomas.
Family will receive friends at Charles F. Sndyer Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, on April 11, 2023 from 4pm-6pm with a celebration of Mike's life beginning at 6pm. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, https://supporting.afsp.org.
Online condolences may be made at SnyderFuneralHome.com