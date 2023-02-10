Michael Scott Diem died Feb. 8, 2023, from injuries sustained in a motor-vehicle accident on Feb. 2nd. His wife, Rebekah Huffman Diem, son Noah Michael (15) and daughter Delilah Grace (11) miss him dearly.
Mike was born on March 2, 1973 to Clifford P. Diem, Jr. and Teresa Buchanan Diem, who survive him along with Mike's brothers Clifford Diem III (Kim), Steve Diem (Tina), Travis Diem (Kirsten) and their children and grandchildren.
Mike graduated from Garden Spot High School where he enjoyed FFA, and he was a self-employed, talented general contractor. Mike was a member of the National Rifle Association and a founding member of the Diem Family Hunting Club in Potter County, PA.
Mike was proud of his family and his ties to the New Holland community. He loved the outdoors and never missed a chance to look for deer or go for a windows-open drive; he could build or fix anything and rarely met a problem he couldn't solve; and Mike had an absolutely terrible singing voice that he shared loudly and frequently. Mike had a knack for befriending strangers, and if Mike knew you, he had a nickname for you. Mike never hesitated to help others or take on something impossible with his good friend and brother-in-law, Eric Huffman. He appreciated even the smallest creatures in nature, treated his friends like brothers and his brothers like friends, loved campfires and wildlife and adventures of all kinds - and most of all Mike loved Rebekah, Noah, and Delilah.
Mike was a man of integrity and faith; he was also an organ donor and his family is deeply proud of his final gift. Please donate to Gift of Life www.donors1.org
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 14, at 11:00 A.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA with Pastor Lester Zimmerman officiating. Visitations will be held at the funeral home on Monday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. and on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com
