Michael Scott "Bubba" Pauley, Sr., 56 of Christiana, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Born in Reading, PA on October 5th, he was the son of Walter C. Pauley, Jr., Newmanstown, PA, and Annie, wife of Wilmer Beinhower of Manheim, PA, and the father of Michael Scott Pauley, Jr., York, PA.
Michael was a graduate of Manheim Township High School and became an Electrician working with the IBEW Local 743 in Reading, PA.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working alongside his son. He was a proud fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and was a wrestler in High School. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, though he was a private person.
He is survived by his parents and stepfather, his son, Michael Scott Pauley, Jr., sister, Vickie (Pauley) Lefever, and a half-sister, Kimberly, wife of Joshua Herchelroth.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
