Michael Scott Adcock, 69, of York, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, August 30, 2021. Born in Meadville, he was the son of the late Oreon M. "Odie" and Carmella M. Bonelli Adcock. Scott was the loving husband of Susan G. Lindberg Adcock, and they observed their 41st wedding anniversary in April of this year. With a life-long professional career in auto auctioneering, Scott at the young age of 11 years, would sit on his father's lap from the auction block at the Manheim Auto Auction. Scott along with eight other Adcock Family members followed in his father's footsteps of three generations of auto auctioneers within the Adcock family. His determination, car savvy, strong passion and confidence with a flair of showmanship helped him to win the World Automobile Auctioneers Championship in 1991 at the age of 40. This was a very prestigious award to be considered the best at their trade in auto auctioneering. Scott started his career at the Manheim Auto Auction in 1971 and his career took him all over the United States. He was respected and loved throughout his profession by fellow Auctioneers and Auto Dealers. He was a member of the National Auctioneers Association. In 1972 he became a co-founder along with his brothers of Adcock Bros. Inc. Manheim. Scott had a keen interest and love for Tennessee walking horses, would attend many events throughout the country, and was a member of the Tennessee Walking Horse Association. He was a member of LCBC York Campus. Scott humbly lived a life of love, cherishing a deep passion for his wife, children, and extended family. He was blessed to have a life where he was loved by his Lord; and that he could be surrounded by his family that he treasured in his heart.
Surviving in addition to his wife Susan, are two daughters: Tanya M. Adcock, Morgan N. wife of Michael Griffin all of York, three sons: Charlie S. husband of Jennifer Adcock of Englewood, FL, Michael T. husband of Michaela Adcock of Lancaster, Paul M. Storm of Hallam, ten grandchildren: Braden, Kelsea, Addison, Gracyn, Cooper, Tristan, Lawson, Cade, Julian, Lincoln, and two brothers: Robert J. husband of Deborah Adcock of Lititz, David P. husband of Elizabeth Adcock of York. Preceding him in death are two brothers: Thomas R. "Rusty" Adcock, Oreon M. "Jody" Adcock, Jr.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Scott's Life Celebration Service in the Main Auditorium at LCBC Manheim Campus, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 5:00 PM. (Please Enter Auditorium South Entrance.) Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday afternoon from 3:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive flowers, or those desiring may send contributions in Scott's memory to: LCBC, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
