Michael S. Spritzer, 80, a resident of Garden Spot Village, of New Holland, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 of Alzheimer's.
Michael received his PH.D. from the University of Michigan and retired from Villanova University where he had been a chemistry professor. He had been active as a Boy Scout Leader for many years. Michael retired as a captain from the U.S. Army reserves.
Surviving is his wife Kay; two sons, Jeffrey husband of Marlo Spritzer of Saylorsburg, and Timothy Spritzer of Glenmoore; two grandchildren, Zachary and Zoe Spritzer; and two siblings, Lawrence Spritzer and Sharon Carney.