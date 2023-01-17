Michael S. Showalter of Ephrata, PA, passed away after a short illness on January 15, 2023. Michael was born with a true love of history and lived his entire life seeking to learn and educate others. He is a graduate of Millersville University and received his master's degree from Penn State University.
Michael worked for the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission for more than 34 years. He started his career at the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg. From there he worked for a short time at the Cornwall Iron Furnace in Lebanon, PA, before getting the opportunity to work in his dream job as the Museum Educator at the Ephrata Cloister historic site.
Michael's love of the Ephrata Cloister started when he was around 15 years old and joined the local Student Historians who are sponsored by the Ephrata Cloister Associates. As Museum Educator, Michael developed educational programs for the Cloister visitors and school children. It is fitting that as part of his job, Michael has served as the advisor for the Student Historians for more than 30 years. Combining his love of history and theatre, one of his most fulfilling projects was writing a script and directing this group of students to perform candlelight tours each year the week after Christmas. Michael loved research and was a wealth of knowledge to many. Nothing gave him more joy than working with the students and sharing his passion for the Cloister.
Michael was the son of Marvin D. Showalter, Lititz, and the late Edith E. (Pennabecker) Showalter. He is also survived by his sister Debra S. Showalter, Ephrata.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 1 to 3 PM at the Ephrata Cloister Historic Site, 632 W. Main Street, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 3:00 PM, with Pastor Jeff Bach officiating. Interment will be private in Mellingers Union Cemetery. To help maintain the safety of all guests, face masks are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to the Ephrata Cloister Associates, 632 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.