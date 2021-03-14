Michael S. Paparo, 68, of Lancaster, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 12, 2021 after a brief illness.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Dianne Butzer Paparo; four children: Andrew, Alex, Allie, and Johana; four brothers: Vincent J. (Kay) Paparo, Joseph V. (Sandra) Paparo, Jr., twin – Gregory E. (Brenda) Paparo, and Edmund C. (Lori) Paparo; step-sister, Catherine (Kenneth) Garner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, the late Miriam G. Dennis Paparo and Joseph V. Paparo, Sr.
Michael was born in Lancaster, PA and grew up in Ephrata, PA. He graduated from Ephrata High School and was a pitcher on the baseball team.
Helping at his father's Ephrata shoe repair business led Michael to found a shoe service business of his own, Michael's Shoe Repair.
After starting out with a location in the Watt & Shand department store in downtown Lancaster, Michael moved his business to Foxshire Plaza outside of Lancaster and then to Neffsville at The Village at Fiddler's Green.
Over his career, Michael had built a strong reputation for providing a specialized service and being dedicated to his customers.
Michael was a member of Calvary Church in Lancaster.
He loved spending time with his family and especially enjoyed coaching his kids' soccer teams and supporting them at gymnastic meets.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery, 9 Hahnstown Rd. Ephrata, PA on Wednesday, March 17 at 11:00 a.m.
A livestream will be available on the Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals Facebook page at the time of the service.
