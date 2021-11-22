Michael S. “Mike” Adams, 63, of Rothsville died unexpectedly on Monday November 15, 2021.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Audrey (Stief) Adams and the late Samuel A. Adams. He was married to Leigh (Crosson) Adams for 32 years with whom they proudly share a daughter Katherine Adams of Atlanta, GA.
Mike graduated from Warwick High School Class of 1976 and had recently attended their 45th class reunion. In 1979, he went to work for Packaging Corporation of America, where he proudly served for 43 years on October 30, 2021. He was a hard worker, problem solver and dedicated person. He volunteered at Cooper Hill Winery on Saturday mornings for 14 years.
Mike was an animal lover. He leaves behind 5 cats; Mink, Pippy, Squeaky, Jr and Annabelle. He enjoyed hunting deer and shot an eight pointer last year. He loved dogs and worked hard to befriend all of them. He spent his spare time making wine and was famous for sharing his wine with friends. He enjoyed golfing and was a fierce competitor. Mike was a big fan of Penn State Football. You couldn’t come to his house without seeing his collection of Bev Doolittle prints, Tiffany lamps, his flowers or his seven foot tomato plant. Mike was of the Lutheran faith.
Mike is survived by his oldest brother, Samuel “Sammy”, husband of Sandy (Hevener) Adams, his older brother, Steve Adams partner of Greg Brubaker; two nephews S. Eric, husband of Kristin Adams of Bloomsburg, James, husband of Sarah Clark of Camp Hill and their families.
He is preceded in death by his daughters, Sarah Renee and Amanda Leigh Adams, his sister, Kim Adams Doutrich Zepp and nephew, David Adams.
A viewing will be held Monday, November 22, 2021, from 6 to 7:30 PM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th St., Akron, followed by his funeral service at 7:30 PM, with Rev Bonnie Oplinger officiating. Masks required. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
