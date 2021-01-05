Michael S. Longenberger, age 59, of Morgantown passed away on December 21, 2020, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Bob L. and Martha S. (Crouse) Longenberger.
Michael graduated from Special Education at the Hazleton Area School District followed by further instruction at the Hazleton United Cerebral Palsy Center. After moving to Lancaster County in 2004, he attended Ephrata Area Rehabilitation Services and worked at Lighthouse Vocational Services as part of the adult training program. As a resident at Sunny Crest Home, he participated in numerous activities and had many good friends. Mikey loved animals and enjoyed music, dance, summer camp at Black Rock Retreat Center, swimming, fishing, bowling, and frequent overnight visits on weekends and holidays with family members.
He is survived by his sister, Anne C., wife of Rev. Herbert Lohr of Strasburg; and brothers, Lewis J., husband of Kathy (Castro) Longenberger of Mechanicsburg, and Edward B., husband of Mary Beth (Sanduch) Longenberger of Perrysburg, Ohio; and nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held in the spring of 2021 at Mountain Grove Trinity Lutheran Parish, Bloomsburg, where Michael was a member.
A living tribute »