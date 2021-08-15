Michael Sean Cusick, age 44, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital ICU on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. He was the son of Thomas and Helen "Cookie" Cusick of Lancaster.
Mike was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School in Metuchen, NJ. He was happiest when he was cooking. He cooked on the Strasburg Railroad Dining Car for several years and The Red Caboose Restaurant in Strasburg. Currently, he was a cook at New Holland Family Restaurant, which he thoroughly enjoyed.
He loved all animals, especially beagles, and all wildlife in general, the Jersey shore, and any and all beaches, as all oceans, pools, and lakes were all meant to swim in. The Dallas Cowboys, NY Mets, and NJ Devils were his teams, win or lose. Sinatra was his music of choice, he was a long-time Simpsons fan, and his favorite food was White Castle hamburgers.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Michael and Clare Cusick, and "favorite gramps" Joseph and grandma Edna Kowleski, his favorite "Auntie Nancy and Uncle Brucie," and Uncle Joe. He leaves behind his devastated parents, his aunt Mary Katona, and several cousins, especially "cuz Joey."
He has made his final journey and is safely in the arms of The Lord.
Tom and Cookie will receive guests from 1:30-3PM on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with a memorial service to follow at 3PM.
