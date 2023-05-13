Michael S. Connelly II, 38 of Conestoga died unexpectedly Monday evening at his home. Born in Lancaster on August 28, 1984, he was the only son of Michael S. and Wanda J. Hauer Connelly.
Michael graduated from Penn Manor High School in 2002. While in school, he enjoyed playing football, volleyball, soccer, baseball and track. He furthered his education at Penn State where he received degrees in Business and Marketing, often making the dean's list. An entrepreneur, Michael enjoyed having his own businesses, Eastern Shore Fishing, Tackle and Outfitters. He enjoyed designing and maintaining websites and online sales. He was a professional multi-tasker.
Michael's mission was to help others without expecting anything in return. He was a compassionate man who was very loved by his family and friends. He enjoyed boating and fishing with his dad on the Indian River Inlet in Delaware and working side by side with his mom.
Michael's passion "to serve" showed in the many fire departments that he was associated with. As a young man he began his fire service career with the Conestoga Township Fire Company and while in college, he associated himself with the Progress Fire Company. He also served with Progress Fire Company, Lancaster Township Fire Company where he received the Keith Rankin Service Award. He was currently a firefighter and assistant training officer with Conestoga. Michael also served as a Deputy Constable.
An avid outdoorsman, Michael loved hunting, fishing and boating. He enjoyed shooting pool and his big boy toys. He attended LCBC. His most recent enjoyment was being with his American Labrador pup, Taylor Jean.
Michael will be deeply missed by his parents, Mike and Wanda of Conestoga; his girlfriend, Pamela Vasserman of Jenkintown; maternal grandparents, Merlin and Betty Hauer of Conestoga and paternal grandmother, Elaine Connelly, also of Conestoga. Michael was loved by his uncles, David Hauer, Donald L., husband of Christina Connelly and Douglas B., husband of Bobbe Connelly, all of Conestoga and his aunt, Kim Connelly of Conestoga. His cousins were his first friends, Shannon, Kristi, Corina, Logan, Kayla, Matthew, Ryan, Kim and Michelle. Michael was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Donald L. Connelly and his uncle, Steven E. Connelly.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Michael's funeral service on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 2PM from the Conestoga Township Fire Company, 3290 Main Street, Conestoga with Pastor Bobby Parschauer officiating. Friends will be received at the Fire Company on Wednesday from Noon until 2PM. Many fire companies and fire fighters will be present to honor their fellow comrade. Interment will be held in the Conestoga United Methodist Cemetery. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Michael's memory to the Conestoga Fire Company. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
