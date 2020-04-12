Michael Roy Polonus March 5, 1937- April 7, 2020

Mike Polonus passed away April 7th in Lititz, PA where he had lived for the past two years at Warwick Woodlands. He was born in Chicago, Illinois and grew up in Elmhurst, IL.
He graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1959 where he met, and later married his wife, Linda. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary this past January. In 1961 they moved to Lancaster, PA where Mike worked for Armstrong Cork Company until 1969.
He held positions in Personnel and Labor Relations at Kerr Glass (Millville, NJ) 1969-1970, and Baltimore Aircoil Company (Baltimore, MD) from 1970-1979.
In 1979, Mike was hired as the Director of Personnel Relations at Merck, Sharp, and Dohme in West Point, PA, and became the Executive Director of U.S. Personnel in 1985 at the Merck Corporate Headquarters in Whitehouse Station, NJ. He retired in 1993, and moved to Maitland, FL.
Mike was an avid golfer. He loved photography and traveling with family.
He was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Maitland where he served as chairman of the trustees for two sessions, was a member of the staff parish committee, and was the church photographer. Mike served in the PA National Guard from 1959-1965. He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Martha Polonus and his brother, Richard. He is survived by his wife Linda; daughter Janet Rauscher (Leo) Louisville, KY; son Steve Polonus (Carolyn) Lititz, PA; and three grandchildren, Sarah, Andrew, and Matthew Polonus.
Mike's memorial service will be delayed until July. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lancaster Evangelical Free Church 419 Pierson Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »