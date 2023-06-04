Michael Reitz, 54, of Lancaster passed away on May 27, 2023. He was born in Lancaster to Nancy and the late James Reitz, Sr. and was a lifelong resident of this area. Michael attended and graduated from Hempfield High School and most recently worked at Highlands of Donegal Golf Course. He was an avid outdoorsman and also enjoyed woodworking. In his younger years, Michael was a life scout and active in Troop 41. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle who adored his family.
Michael leaves behind his mother, Nancy Reitz of Lititz; three siblings, Tammy, wife of Bruce Lewis of Livingston, TN, Jim, husband of Liyan Reitz of Manheim, Susan, wife of Eric Nafziger of Parkesburg, PA; six nieces and nephews; his girlfriend Terri Morton of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his father James Reitz.
There will be no formal services for Michael and any future services will be announced by his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Salunga Fire Co. c/o the Hempfield Fire Department, 19 Main St., Landisville, PA 17538. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville