Michael Raymond Aikens, 62, passed away September 11, 2021. He was born July 16, 1959 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to the late Louis and Jane (Irons) Aikens.
Michael proudly served in the United States Navy and retired from the Merchant Marines. He came to Sarasota in 2011 and was a commercial fisherman. His life was boating and fishing.
Left to cherish his memory are his brother, James Aikens, Jr. and his wife Leslie; and nieces, Christin and Amanda.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Memories and condolences may be left online at www.MFHcares.com.
A living tribute »