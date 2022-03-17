Michael Ray Stoltzfus, stillborn son of Gideon F. and Rachel Ann King Stoltzfus of 1580 White School Road, Honey Brook, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Surviving besides his parents are his grandparents: Levi E. husband of Miriam F. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, J. David husband of Sadie Mae Glick King of Paradise, and his great-grandparents: Aaron husband of Sarah Stoltzfus Glick of Gap, Reuben and Rebecca Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, and Gideon F. and Barbara A. Fisher Stoltzfus of Gap.
A funeral service took place at the late home on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10 AM EST. Interment was in Stoltzfus Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com