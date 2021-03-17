Michael R. Warner, 69, of Reinholds and formerly of Columbia passed away on March 13th, 2021. He was born in Columbia to the late Christian and Anna Jacobs Warner. Mike worked for over 33 years as a mechanic with Can Corporation of America. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Mike loved spending time with his family and visiting the beach at Ocean City, MD. He was a wonderful husband and great provider for his family, and always put them first. Mike will be missed by his adoring family. To them, he was their hero.
Mike leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Patricia Warner of Reinholds; his daughters, Sonya Ide of Lancaster and Ashley Warner of Reinholds; two grandchildren, Jordan Greggs of Lancaster and Ava Diaz-Cruz of Reinholds; seven siblings, Donald Warner, Jean Andrews, Richard Warner, Mary Beck, Barb Rush, Anna Grove, Carl Warner; several nieces and nephews and a large extended family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Christian warner, Jr., Robert Warner, and Debra Smith.
A public visitation for Mike will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 19th, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. All other services will be private. He will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. If attending any events, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or www.alz.org. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville