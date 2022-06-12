Michael R. "Mike" Travitz

All are invited to a time of visitation and gathering with the Travitz family at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday afternoon, June 17, 2022 from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Mike's memory to: Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, C/O LG Health Foundation, 2110 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 205, Lancaster, PA 17601, or Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com