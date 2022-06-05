Michael R. "Mike" Travitz, 59, of Manheim, beloved father, son, brother, and friend, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Royal C. and Sandra J. Hershey Travitz of Manheim.
He was a 1981 graduate of Manheim Central High School. Mike served in the U.S. Marine Corps. from 1981 to 1987. For many years Mike was a self-employed contractor working in the Auto-Transportation Industry; previously, he was employed for the Manheim Auto Auction. In his early years he had a keen interest in horticulture and worked in landscaping for Stauffers of Kissel Hill.
Mike was a member of the Lancaster Liederkranz, and the Germania Band Club, both of Manheim. He loved the out-of-doors: fishing, gardening, and kayaking. He had a passion for all Philadelphia sports teams especially his beloved Philadelphia Eagles during the good and bad years, as well as his Manheim Central Barons. Mike had a keen interest in history and was an avid reader of history throughout his life.
Surviving in addition to his parents, Royal and Sandra, is a daughter, Samantha Travitz fiance of Alexander Setzer of Manheim, a sister, Denise L. wife of Michael P. Williams of Manheim, two nieces: Danielle wife of Timothy Farina of Hingham, MA, Nichole wife of John Miller of Columbia, and his girlfriend, Lisa Dymond of Rothsville.
All are invited to a time of visitation with the family at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Mike's memory to: Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, C/O LG Health Foundation, 2110 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 205, Lancaster, PA 17601, or Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com