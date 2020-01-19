Michael R. "Mike" Guinivan, 71, of Maytown, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Robert M. and Floda (Trout) Guinivan. Mike was the husband of Mattia "Tia" (Pino) Guinivan, with whom he celebrated 48 years of marriage this past June.
Mike was a graduate of Millersville University. Following college, Mike was a technical arts education teacher for 34 years at Middletown Area High School. He was heavily involved in the Teachers Union while at Middletown with many years serving as their President. Outside of the classroom, Mike was the Men's and Women's Swimming Coach at Elizabethtown College for 20 years. In that time, he earned multiple Middle Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year awards. He also coached age group swimming at Elizabethtown Aquatic Club, Willowood Swim Club and Mount Joy Lions Club Swim Team. Over the summers, Mike was a swim club manager at Willowood Swim Club and the Mounty Joy Lions Club Swimming Pool. Following retirement from teaching, Mike was the Aquatic Director at the Hempfield Recreation Center. Mike was very involved in the Mary, Mother of the Church Parish Council, Buildings and Grounds committee and several parish fundraising events. Mike believed wholeheartedly in community service and volunteered with the American Red Cross, was a member of the East Donegal Township Park Commission, a member of the East Donegal Township Planning Commission, a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, and a longtime member of the Mount Joy Lions Club. Along with his membership in the Mount Joy Lions Club, Mike was heavily involved in the District level of the Lions Club. Mike's work and service touched countless lives. He loved his community and worked to make it a better place every day.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Tia, are four children, Nicole Dobson of Orlando, FL, Melissa Logan, wife of Michael of Wallingford, PA, Lisa Gardocki, wife of John of West Chester and Robert Guinivan, husband of Nicole of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Janet McDonald, wife of William of Selkirk, NY and F. Catherine Williams, wife of Jack of Wilmington, DE; and a brother, Richard Guinivan, husband of Phyllis of Wilmington, DE.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church following mass. Interment will be private at Maytown Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552, Mount Joy Lions Club, PO Box 4, Mount Joy, PA 17552 or American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com