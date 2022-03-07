Michael Paul Bradley, 64, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of Dorothy (Cunningham) Bradley Hurst of Lancaster, and the late Bernard Charles Bradley.
A lifelong resident of Lancaster, Michael "Omar" Bradley graduated from McCaskey High School in 1975. Shortly thereafter, he joined the Navy as a nuclear submariner. MM2/SS Bradley served 6 proud years in the USN, with 4 of those years being served on the submarine, USS Sand Lance, SSN 660.
In 1983, after being honorably discharged from the Navy, he began a long and distinguished career as a Lancaster City Police officer, serving 34 faithful years before retiring at the rank of Lieutenant in 2017. Retirement must not have sat well with Mike, as he continues his service working with the Lancaster City Police Evidence Department.
Michael leaves behind two children, daughter Nicole Kelsey Bradley, and son Steven Bernard Bradley. Also surviving are one brother, Christopher Bradley married to Susan; one sister, Kathy Trimpop married to Dennis Trimpop; and two step-sisters, Cynthia Shaub married to Earl J. Shaub and Deborah Regar, married to Ron Regar.
There will be a visitation held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 11AM to 2PM, followed by cremation. Graveside services will then be held at 1PM on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Rd., Columbia, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your charity of choice in memory of Michael.
Fair winds and following seas, Mike.
We have the watch.