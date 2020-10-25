Michael P. McManus of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Lancaster, PA passed away on Friday, Oct 23, 2020 at the age of 62. Mike lived his adult life battling Lupus, but passed away from Lung and Kidney cancer.
Michael was born on Nov 16, 1957. He is the son of the late William, Jr. and Sally (Baldwin) McManus. He was also preceded in death by his step mother Charlotte (DeBold) McManus.
He attended J.P. McCaskey and received his GED while in the U.S. Army. He was employed by Lancaster Newspaper, Union Camp/Int'l Paper of Lancaster, and School District of Lancaster.
He is survived by his lifelong friend and partner, Deborah (Pearl) McManus, daughter, Michelle (Christopher Fox) and grandson, Zachary Weaver. Also surviving is his sister, Judith (McManus) Chambers and brother, Jeffery McManus.
Mike enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, NASCAR racing, and coin collecting. Also, he enjoyed driving and showing his 1984 Chevy Z28 Camaro with LS1 engine. (courtesy of Diablo Formula Racing).
Mike would like to thank his caregiver and friend Evamarie Ugalde of AZ. Evamarie's friendship with Mike helped him to reach out to Deb and the three of them became close friends.
Per Mike's request, his body has been donated to Science Care of AZ for research. After cremation, his remains will be returned to Lancaster, PA.
Mike had a big part in writing his obituary telling Deb what he wanted for months/weeks before his death. He has requested that any online condolences be sent to dapdahdam@hotmail.com to be shared with family members. 717-394-4097
