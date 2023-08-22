Michael Patrick Jones

Michael P. "Mike" Jones, 58, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly and surrounded by family on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Born in Columbia, PA, he was the son of Nancy M. (Whittle) Jones and the late Donald P. Jones. He was married for over 32 years to his beloved wife Melissa N. (Ziogas) Jones.
Mike was a 1983 graduate of Donegal High School and also received a bachelor's degree from Penn State. He was self-employed as a professional mechanical engineer at MP Jones Engineering in the HVAC and Plumbing industry. January of 2024 would have been 20 years of him being successfully self-employed. Mike was also a proud Eagle Scout and helped create Cub Pack 134 and was an assistant leader for Troop 268. He was an active council member, parishioner, and men's group member at Transfiguration Orthodox Church, and an active parishioner, choir member, and volunteer at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. He was committed to volunteering at the Greek food bazaar and the food box distribution.
His family affectionately remembers him as being a jack-of-all trades. He could fix anything and was always willing to lend a hand where needed. He was selfless, artistic, devoted to his faith and family, and had a fun-loving spirit that captured anyone in his presence. He had a passion for the outdoors. He loved to hike, bird-watch, camp, and fish with his family. Most of all, he loved spending time with his wife and children.
In addition to his wife Melissa, Mike is survived by 3 children: Patrick Jones, Eleni Lindberg (Keaton), and Katherine "Katina" Jones; 5 siblings: Maureen Burd (Mark), Kathleen Jones (Sharon Knerr), Eileen Schwalm (Andrew), Colleen Hilliard (Doug), and Kevin Jones (Eric Kniskern); father and mother-in-law James and Helen Ziogas, and sister and brother-in-law Antonia and Harry Ziogas, and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father Donald, and sister Mary Elizabeth Jones.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 10:30 AM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 with Rev. Hector Firoglanis officiating. Rev. Dr. Alexander Goussetis will be giving the eulogy. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at the church with a Trisagion Service at 7 PM. The second viewing will be from 9:30-10:30 AM on Friday at the church. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's name can be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, annunciationorthodox.org, or to Transfiguration Orthodox Church, transfigurationorthodox.org.
To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com