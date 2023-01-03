Michael P. Tierney, affectionately known as King or Chaos departed this life unexpectedly on December 31, 2022. He celebrated his 57th Birthday on December 26th. Mike was a graduate of Solanco High School and York Technical Institute in Electronics. After graduating York Tech, he spent some years installing cable/satellite systems in hotels but then decided he would rather be working on cars which was something he and our dad would do faithfully. He most recently worked for RH Cooper and Sons along with Providence Pontiac. Due to his physical disabilities caused by Diabetes Mike retired from working quite some time ago.
Mike had such a kind heart and loved Christmas. He loved A Christmas Story and had a leg lamp in his front window. Mike also enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, shooting guns and harassing each one of us. In fact on my last Birthday, I received a text saying "Happy Birthday You Old Hag" since I'm in my 50's now. That was his humor, and I wouldn't have wanted any other text. Most importantly he loved his Jack Russel Nikki more than life itself. Mike found Nikki as a puppy online from a breeder in Texas and fell in love. We surprised him and had her flown into Philadelphia. His life was devoted to caring for Nikki, making sure she had everything she could ever need or want. He was an awesome fur dad.
Mike was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his mother, Patricia L. Tierney. He is survived by his father George F. Tierney, sisters Patricia Henry (James Tusar) and Barbara Rebman (Pete Rebman), nieces Samantha Ochoa (Jeff Ochoa), Miranda Gross (Tyler Gross) and Georgie Boyd.
Services for friends and family will take place at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 E. State Street, Quarryville, on Monday, January 9th at 7 p.m. with a viewing from 6 p.m. until the time of service. Reverend Olusola Adewole will be officiating. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »