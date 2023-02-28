Michael P. Suydam, age 55 of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Alaska, he was the son of Edith A. Lohr Suydam and the late John K. Suydam who passed away on February 17, 1993. He graduated from Solanco High School and spent most of his working career doing roofing. In his free time, Michael loved woodworking and listening to country music. Surviving besides his mother is a brother, Kevin J. Suydam of Lititz.
A graveside service will be held at Mount Zion United Methodist Cemetery, 1530 Slate Hill Road, Peach Bottom, on Saturday, March 4th at 2 p.m. with a casual viewing time from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. Pastor Jerry McGrath will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Michael's honor to the Wounded Warrior Project, support.woundedwarriorproject.org. reynoldsandshivery.com