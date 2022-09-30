Michael P. Silevinac, 47, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022. Born in Johnstown, PA he was the son of Timothy Moore and Monica Silevinac.
Michael played little league baseball as a pitcher and was scouted by several colleges while also catching the eye of MLB Pro scouts for a future pitching prospect. Michael was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan.
He is survived by his son, Channing M. Silevinac of Mount Joy; three brothers, Edward Krivac III husband of Verena of Seattle, WA, Tye Krivac of Lancaster, and Kenneth Krivac husband of Marelly of Lancaster.
Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM with a Time of Sharing to follow at 11 AM on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
