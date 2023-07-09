Michael P. Shepler, 43, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023 at home. Born Friday, January 18, 1980 in Lancaster, he was the son of Dianne S. Shepler of Elizabethtown.
Mike had been employed as a forklift operator for DHL. He was an avid Eagles fan and loved his dog, Remmy.
Surviving in addition to his mother is a sister, Terri A. Frazier; a niece, Jasmine Heiland and a nephew, Calvin Stewart. He was predeceased by his step-father Donald Stewart.
Services will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
